A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office motorcycle officer was involved in a crash at Atlantic and S. University.

According to JSO, the officer sustained non life-threatening injuries and the family of the officer has been notified. Police say the motorcycle officer was responding to another crash with his lights on when he was struck from behind by a tree trimming truck.

The driver of the truck is being cooperative with police at this point and no citations have been issued so far. Police are interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what happened.

Traffic in the area is backed up due to the crash and drivers should try to avoid the area.

