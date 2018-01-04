WTLV
JSO officer hit on I-295 while reminding drivers to watch out for ice on the roads

First Coast News , WTLV 6:35 AM. EST January 04, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer was hit early Thursday morning while sitting in the emergency lane of I-295. 

According to police, the cruiser was sitting in the northbound lane warning drivers to slow down due to ice on the roads. Police report a driver stuck that officer's vehicle in the rear. Luckily, both the driver and the officer only sustained minor injuries. 

 

