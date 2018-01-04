JSO officer hit on I-295 while reminding drivers to watch out for ice on the roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer was hit early Thursday morning while sitting in the emergency lane of I-295.

According to police, the cruiser was sitting in the northbound lane warning drivers to slow down due to ice on the roads. Police report a driver stuck that officer's vehicle in the rear. Luckily, both the driver and the officer only sustained minor injuries.

Drive careful! JSO was sitting on I-295 NB at the Commonwealth Ave exit sitting in the emergency lane with lights activated to remind drivers to slow down due to ice. A driver traveling struck the CSO vehicle in the rear. Luckily, both drivers only sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/23gTDTYxSq — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 4, 2018

