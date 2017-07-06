WTLV
JSO-involved crash shuts down EB lanes of Beach Blvd at Foster Blvd

First Coast News , WTLV 8:43 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least three vehicles have been involved in a crash a Grove Park neighborhood, including a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

Witnesses told First Coast News they saw the patrol car hit a stalled vehicle and that a third vehicle ended up in a ditch. The driver of the third car tried to avoid the two cars ahead.

At this time, the two eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Foster Boulevard are blocked.

