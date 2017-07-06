JSO-involved crash shuts down EB lanes of Beach Blvd at Foster Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least three vehicles have been involved in a crash a Grove Park neighborhood, including a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

Witnesses told First Coast News they saw the patrol car hit a stalled vehicle and that a third vehicle ended up in a ditch. The driver of the third car tried to avoid the two cars ahead.

Witnesses tell me the driver is ok after her truck broke down on Beach Blvd. They say that's when a JSO slammed into the back. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/X0YvJ4KPhp — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) July 7, 2017

A third car is currently being pulled from a ditch after the driver says he tried to avoid hitting the JSO patrol car. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0otf4Ji0Hl — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) July 7, 2017

At this time, the two eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Foster Boulevard are blocked.

