2 injured during motorcycle accident on Hart Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident that happened on the Hart Expressway, just south of University Boulevard S., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
JSO responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was already on scene.
Right now, JSO said it was a single-vehicle accident involving a man and a woman. JFRD transported both victims to the hospital, saying they have life-threatening injuries.
JSO's traffic homicide is now investigating.
