WTLV
Close
Breaking News The Players Leaderboard
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

2 injured during motorcycle accident on Hart Expressway

First Coast News , WTLV 9:26 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident that happened on the Hart Expressway, just south of University Boulevard S., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was already on scene.

Right now, JSO said it was a single-vehicle accident involving a man and a woman. JFRD transported both victims to the hospital, saying they have life-threatening injuries.

JSO's traffic homicide is now investigating.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories