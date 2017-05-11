2 injured during motorcycle accident on Hart Expressway

JSO investigating motorycle accident that happened near the intersection of the Hart Expressway and S. University Boulevard. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident that happened on the Hart Expressway, just south of University Boulevard S., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was already on scene.

Right now, JSO said it was a single-vehicle accident involving a man and a woman. JFRD transported both victims to the hospital, saying they have life-threatening injuries.

JSO's traffic homicide is now investigating.

