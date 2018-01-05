3 injured after box truck overturns on Interstate 10 near I-295

Three people were transported to the hospital after a box truck overturned on I-10 on Friday.

The crash happened on the off-ramp on I-295 and involved only one vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 26-foot moving truck was traveling eastbound on I-10, failed to change lanes, then traveled to the right toward the exit ramp and lost control. The driver tried to go left and exit the roadway but eventually overturned.

Shortly after the crash, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a person was trapped.

No serious injuries were reported.

The ramp to I-295 will remain blocked for about two hours as of 6:30 p.m.

