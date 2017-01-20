JFRD: 1 airlifted to trauma center following crash involving vehicle, motorcycles on the Northside

Multiple people have been injured following a Northside crash that involved a vehicle and a couple of motorycles, JFRD said. 01/20/2017

VEHICLE VS. MOTORCYCLES IN NS CRASH - JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people have been injured following a Northside crash that involved a vehicle and a couple of motorcycles, said to Tom Francis with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

According to JFRD, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on N. Main Street and Tisonia Road.

FHP said that the car, traveling south bound, drove over the center line and hit one of the motorcyclists. The motorcyclists leg was partially amputated in the collision, and he was taken by helicopter to UF health in critical condition.

His wife, the second motorcyclist, crashed into him and was also taken to UF Health. The third motorcyclist was able to keep control of their motorcycle in the collision. However, the driver of the vehicle was also taken to UF Health with unknown injuries,

