Jacksonville woman killed near Folkston when car hits logs extending from trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville woman was killed Tuesday night when her car struck logs extending from the rear of a trailer that had turned in front of her north of Folkston, the Georgia State Patrol said.

Steven Andrew Hahn, 50, of Folkston was driving a 2006 Peterbilt that was pulling a trailer loaded with logs north on U.S. 1 about 7:30 p.m., the state patrol said.

Hahn turned left across the southbound lanes onto Crews Community Road when a 2016 Toyota Corolla struck the ends of the logs that were extending from the rear of the trailer, the state patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota, 57-year-old Linda Rybeck of Jacksonville, was killed while Hahn was uninjured, the state patrol said.

The intersection of Crews Community Road and U.S. 1 is five miles north of Folkston and is known as Maddox Crossing.

The accident remains under investigation, the state patrol said.

Read the story in its original form on the Florida Times-Union.

Florida Times-Union