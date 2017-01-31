WTLV
I-95 traffic shift delayed until Tuesday night

Traffic shift: Exit to downtown moving back

Alexander Osiadacz, WTLV 6:13 AM. EST January 31, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. - Cold weather has delayed the I-95 traffic shift planned for Monday night according to FDOT District 2. Crews are expected to resume work Tuesday night.

The shift is part of the Overland Bridge project. There will be three left lanes for I-95 northbound traffic and two right lanes for downtown traffic.

Drivers should anticipate moving over to about one half mile south of where they are used to as the shift goes into effect. Northbound traffic from Montana Avenue through San Marco Boulevard will be affected.

FDOT advises a 45 mph speed limit when traveling through the zone. Crews are expected to setup orange barrels between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, which could produce delays after that time.

The Overland Bridge project started in January 2013 and is expected to wrap-up later this year.

