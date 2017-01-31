I-95 traffic shift delayed until Tuesday night

(I-95 looking north in the planned shift area.)

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. - Cold weather has delayed the I-95 traffic shift planned for Monday night according to FDOT District 2. Crews are expected to resume work Tuesday night.

The shift is part of the Overland Bridge project. There will be three left lanes for I-95 northbound traffic and two right lanes for downtown traffic.

(Construction equipment in place as crews prepare for traffic shift on I-95

Drivers should anticipate moving over to about one half mile south of where they are used to as the shift goes into effect. Northbound traffic from Montana Avenue through San Marco Boulevard will be affected.

FDOT advises a 45 mph speed limit when traveling through the zone. Crews are expected to setup orange barrels between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, which could produce delays after that time.

Update: Jax. Traffic - I-95 NB downtown traffic shift to new concrete changed to Tuesday night due to weather and equipment changes. pic.twitter.com/Rt3JjJSYCy — FDOT District 2 (@MyFDOT_NEFL) January 31, 2017

The Overland Bridge project started in January 2013 and is expected to wrap-up later this year.

