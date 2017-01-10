I-95 detour planned overnight at Butler Boulevard

Crews working on the Interstate 95/JTB Boulevard interchange are closing down some northbound lanes overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as they work on the project.
The detour will start at 11 p.m. Tuesday and go until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Florida Department of Transportation officials say.
As you go north on I-95, you'll be directed onto the eastbound exit ramp of Butler to Belfort Road and then back onto westbound Butler before going north again on I-95.
The contractor has to perform overhead bridge work.
The contractor has to perform overhead bridge work.
