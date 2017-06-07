Hart Bridge will be closed this weekend - plan accordingly

Hart Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

The Hart Bridge will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday and will not reopen until Sunday at 6 a.m. for repairs.

No motorists will be able to access the bridge while crews work to make general repairs.

Hampton Ray with the Florida Department of Transportation says in an email that westbound traffic will be detoured onto Atlantic Boulevard and eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Jefferson Street.

The main detour for both directions will be the Acosta Bridge near downtown Jacksonville, Ray says.

Contracting group Abhe & Svoboda was awarded the $4.3 million repair project and will be done in the fall of this year, according to Ray.

This is another in a series of closures as crews work on the bridges at their least busy times. While it may annoy some motorists not to be able to cross the bridges at these times, it's important to remember how crucial maintenance is for these bridges.

The Hart was built back in 1967 to help alleviate traffic from the Main Street and Mathews bridges.

Nearly 52,000 cars travel across it each day, according to FDOT records.

