Gasoline spill forces shutdown of I-10 near US 301

Authorities say there was an accident involving a tanker. The tanker spilled gasoline all over the roadway.

First Coast News , WTLV 12:18 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

All EB & WB lanes of I-10 at US 301 have been shut down because of an accident where a tanker spilled gasoline onto the roadway, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms. 

According to JSO, traffic is being diverted from the WB lanes of I-10 to exit 301. According to Tom Francis, the accident involves a gasoline tanker and a pickup truck. We're told the tanker is leaking fuel onto the roadway. No injuries were reported at this time. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

