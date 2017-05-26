Gasoline spill forces shutdown of I-10 near US 301

All EB & WB lanes of I-10 at US 301 have been shut down because of an accident where a tanker spilled gasoline onto the roadway, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to JSO, traffic is being diverted from the WB lanes of I-10 to exit 301. According to Tom Francis, the accident involves a gasoline tanker and a pickup truck. We're told the tanker is leaking fuel onto the roadway. No injuries were reported at this time.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV