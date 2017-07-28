Firefighters extinguish Edgewood business fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating a business fire at 2200 N Edgewood Ave.

The fire was first reported by a witness who spotted smoke, firefighters tell First Coast News. According to officials, no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

At this time, firefighters do not believe this is a suspicious fire.

Dozens of firefighters on the scene of fire which is still smoldering. NB SB lanes of Edgewood at 12st closed @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RqSx5pSGWL — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 28, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV