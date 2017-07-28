WTLV
Close

Firefighters extinguish Edgewood business fire

Firefighters extinguish Edgewood business fire

First Coast News , WTLV 7:57 AM. EDT July 28, 2017

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating a business fire at 2200 N Edgewood Ave. 

The fire was first reported by a witness who spotted smoke, firefighters tell First Coast News. According to officials, no one was in the building at the time of the fire. 

At this time, firefighters do not believe this is a suspicious fire. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories