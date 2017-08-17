FHP: Drive sober or get pulled over

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over safety campaign, starting Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will concentrate enforcement efforts on impaired driving through the Labor Day holiday. FHP joins law enforcement and highway safety agencies across the nation to remove impaired drivers from roadways and save lives.

To Arrive Alive, always:



Drive sober; never drive impaired.

Buckle up, ever time.

If you do drink, plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or use a ride service.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call *FHP (*347). This could save a life.

