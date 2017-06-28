FHP: Fernandina Beach man, 64, died after crash on SR 200 in Yulee

Florida Highway Patrol said they got a call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday about a deadly crash on State Road 200 in Yulee.

FHP said a 64-year-old Fernandina Beach man died at UF Jacksonville on Wednesday after he rear-ended a car on SR 200. Three vehicles were involved and all eastbound lanes at Mount Zion Loop were blocked.

According to the FHP report, the 64-year-old Fernandina Beach man was traveling east in his black Nissan Altima on State Road 200. The man failed to stop his car when he reached the stopped traffic before the Mount Zion Loop intersection. The Nissan Altima collided with the back of a black Dodge Dakota.

The drivers of the other two vehicles did not sustain any injuries.

