FDOT accepting public comment if you'd like to see changes to Cassat Avenue

A still from Google Maps of Cassat Avenue near Normandy Boulevard. (Photo: Google) (Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

Cassat Avenue (State Road 111) is up for review by the Florida Department of Transportation and they're accepting public comment Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Shore Women's Club.

The open house will take place at 2352 Lake Shore Boulevard beginning at 4:30 p.m. for anyone who'd like to voice their opinion regarding the quality of the proposed improvements.

What are those improvements?

1. Milling and resurfacing the roadway

2. ADA crosswalk upgrades

3. Installing countdown pedestrian timers

4. Removing on-street parking to make way for bike lanes

5. Removal of northbound right turn lanes to Post Street and Lenox Avenue

The project is expected to cost $6.4 million and begin in 2018.

If you can't make it but would like to give your opinion, call FDOT toll-free at 1-800-749-2967 or email the project manager at jeff.bailey@dot.state.fl.us.

(© 2017 WTLV)