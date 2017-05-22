Fatal crash shuts down SR 200 westbound in Nassau County

A fatal accident has shut down the westbound lane on SR 200 Monday morning.
According to a tweet from Nassau Emergency Management, the crash is blocking traffic in both directions on at Amelia Island parkway.
First Coast News will update this developing story.
#Breaking Fatal accident in westbound lane on SR200 is still blocking traffic in both directions on Amelia Island— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 22, 2017
