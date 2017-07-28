Fatal crash shuts down part of Edgewood Avenue

The vehicle veered into the westbound lane, hitting a van. The woman driving the car was killed. PHOTO: Byron Parker, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- One woman is dead after a crash that has part of Edgewood Avenue shut down in Northwest Jacksonville.

The victim, believed to be a woman in her mid-50's, was driving eastbound on Edgewood in a green Buick when she veered into the westbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles before crashing head on into a white van, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jocelyn Wells said.

The woman died at the scene. There were two people in the van. One of them was taken to the hospital with what is described as non-life threatening injuries, Wells said.

Nobody was hurt in the other two cars, which suffered minor damage

Wells said it is unclear why the woman veered into the on-coming traffic.

Edgewood Avenue is expected to be blocked at Lake Park Drive until 7 p.m.

