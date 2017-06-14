Fatal crash shuts down I-95 NB near Dunn

A fatal crash on I-95 has shut down all northbound lanes near the Dunn Avenue exit early Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area due to the crash. Those who want to avoid the accident should take US-17/N Main St to go NB, then get on 295 WB and then back onto 95 NB.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV