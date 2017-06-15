WTLV
Close

Emergency eastbound lane closure in Nassau County on A1A due to pothole

Press release , WTLV 12:15 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

A pothole that has developed along A1A/State Road 200 on the eastbound lane between Miner Road/Felmor Road and Lofton Creek in Nassau County has construction crews making immediate emergency repairs forcing a temporary lane closure in the outside eastbound lane.

Construction crews facilitating the repair anticipate it could take several hours to remove the damaged roadway and to replace the asphalt.

Up-to-date lane closure information is available on the Florida Department of Transportation’s project website at: www.nflroads.com.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories