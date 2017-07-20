Deadly crash shuts down SB lanes of I-95 near Downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A deadly crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at W. 8th Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

At this time, FHP didn't report how many people died in the crash.

Two inside northbound lanes were also blocked as authorities responded to the scene.

