Deadly crash reported on Roosevelt Boulevard in Ortega area: Police

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle in the Ortega area of Jacksonville Thursday night.
At least one person is dead in a wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard near Wabash Avenue first reported a little before 8:45 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.
One northbound lane of Roosevelt is shut down at the time of this writing.
An update on the wreck is expected around 9:15 p.m.
