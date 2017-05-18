Deadly crash reported on Roosevelt Boulevard in Ortega area: Police

PHOTO: Josh Whitston

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle in the Ortega area of Jacksonville Thursday night.

At least one person is dead in a wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard near Wabash Avenue first reported a little before 8:45 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

One northbound lane of Roosevelt is shut down at the time of this writing.

An update on the wreck is expected around 9:15 p.m.

