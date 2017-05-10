Deadly crash involving JSO officer on University Boulevard

JSO is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a JSO vehicle. Photo: Steven Dial, FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating deadly crash that involved a JSO vehicle Wednesday night.

JSO said it happened on the 5000 block of W. University Boulevard. Witnesses say one person has died.

As of 11 p.m., both directions of West University Boulevard are closed between Philips Highway and Cagle Road. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

Large JSO presence on University BLVD. A person is dead according to witnesses after being in an accident with an officer @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/YRcjkFzSsd — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) May 11, 2017

