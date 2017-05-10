WTLV
Deadly crash involving JSO officer on University Boulevard

First Coast News , WTLV 11:27 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating deadly crash that involved a JSO vehicle Wednesday night.

JSO said it happened on the 5000 block of W. University Boulevard. Witnesses say one person has died.

As of 11 p.m., both directions of West University Boulevard are closed between Philips Highway and Cagle Road. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

