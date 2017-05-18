Crash with injuries shuts down several lanes of Dames Point Bridge

Crash on the Dames Point May 18.

An SUV plowing through the median near the Dames Point Bridge has closed two lanes of Interstate 295 going in either direction Thursday night, authorities say.

Injuries were reported in the wreck, but the extent and number are unclear at the time of this writing. Fire trucks and an ambulance were seen leaving the scene of the wreck just after 8 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol says the roadway will be closed for the duration of their investigation. The crash happened near the Heckscher Drive exit.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV