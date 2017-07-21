Crash involving pedestrian slows traffic on Beach Boulevard

A crash involving a pedestrian has slowed traffic on Beach Boulevard, officials said.
One person was transported to a hospital following the crash in the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard near Desalvo Road, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said.
Two westbound lanes are blocked at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Desalvo Road, as officers investigate the crash.
