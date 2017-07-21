WTLV
Close

Crash involving pedestrian slows traffic on Beach Boulevard

First Coast News , WTLV 12:36 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

A crash involving a pedestrian has slowed traffic on Beach Boulevard, officials said.

One person was transported to a hospital following the crash in the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard near Desalvo Road, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said. 

Two westbound lanes are blocked at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Desalvo Road, as officers investigate the crash.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories