Crash involving ambulance slows traffic at Beach & University

An ambulance and pick up truck collided at Beach & University. PHOTOS: Ken Thomas, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla-. An accident involving an ambulance slowed traffic Monday morning at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and University.

The crash was between a Jacksonville Fire Rescue ambulance and a pick up truck.

The ambulance hitting the Radio Shack building at that intersection, shattering a window.

Intersection of Univ. Blvd & Beach Blvd closed at this time for truck vs JFRD ax. Information limited but it's raining so be careful on Rds pic.twitter.com/b2jC5cJ14m — Ken Thomas (@katvideos) December 26, 2016

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m.

First Coast News will have more information on this crash as it becomes available.