Crash involving ambulance slows traffic at Beach & University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla-. An accident involving an ambulance slowed traffic Monday morning at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and University.
The crash was between a Jacksonville Fire Rescue ambulance and a pick up truck.
The ambulance hitting the Radio Shack building at that intersection, shattering a window.
Intersection of Univ. Blvd & Beach Blvd closed at this time for truck vs JFRD ax. Information limited but it's raining so be careful on Rds pic.twitter.com/b2jC5cJ14m— Ken Thomas (@katvideos) December 26, 2016
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m.
