WTLV
Close

Crash involving ambulance slows traffic at Beach & University

First Coast News , WTLV 9:05 AM. EST December 26, 2016

JACKSONVILLE, Fla-. An accident involving an ambulance slowed traffic Monday morning at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and University.

The crash was between a Jacksonville Fire Rescue ambulance and a pick up truck. 

The ambulance hitting the Radio Shack building at that intersection, shattering a window.

 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m.

First Coast News will have more information on this crash as it becomes available.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories