Bus-involved crash on Beach Boulevard; students transfer buses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twenty-three students had to transfer buses Thursday morning after the bus they were on was involved in a crash.

Witnesses say the crash happened on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard, just outside of the Walmart. It involved a bus belonging to the Southside Estates Elementary.

No injuries have been reported. At this time, authorities haven't released details of the crash.

