Broken down train blocking two major intersections in Macclenny

A broken down train is causing delays in Macclenny late Tuesday morning, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, a faulty wheel is to blame for the delay. Authorities said two major intersections at 5th street and 6th street along US 90 are currently blocked and have been for about an hour.

The BCSO tells First Coast News the train could move in about 30 minutes.

CSX released the following comment:

A CSX freight train traveling through Baker County identified a rail car with a mechanical issue that required it to be set off from the train. The process of inspecting the train and then separating the affected car required the train to stop in MacClenny, Fla., for an extended period. The train got underway again at approximately 11:30. We apology for any inconveniences this situation may have caused.

If you see breaking news, send your photos to news@firstcoastnews.com

© 2017 WTLV-TV