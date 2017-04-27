Bicyclist killed after fall from Mickler O'Connell Bridge

siren (Photo: KGW)

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 49-year-old Glenn Randolph Totemeier from Vero Beach has died after his bike collided with a concrete barrier on the Mickler O'Connell Bridge in St. Johns County early Friday morning.

According to FHP, Totemeier was traveling eastbound on the left shoulder of the Mickler O'Connell Bridge when he crossed two eastbound travel lanes, entered the right shoulder, and collided into the concrete barrier wall.

As a result of the collision with the wall, the bicyclist was thrown from the bicycle and fell over the bridge to the ground below.

Totemeier was pronounced dead at the scene.

