Bicyclist hit by vehicle in San Marco

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the San Marco area after swaying into traffic near the intersection of Flagler Ave and Prudential Drive Tuesday morning.

Police say the bicyclist was side-swiped and taken to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is not facing any charges.

