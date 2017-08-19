Bicyclist hit and killed by train on Post St.

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A bicyclist was hit and killed attempting to cross the train tracks at Post Street and McDuff Avenue.

According to information from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a 28-year-old man was looking to his left, waiting for a train to pass so he could cross the tracks. After the train passed coming from the cyclist's left, he attempted to cross the train tracks without looking right and was hit by an oncoming train.

Police said he was thrown a great distance from the initial collision and he died on the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

