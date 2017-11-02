WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Southbound lanes of Dames Point Bridge closed due to overturned semi, fuel spill

First Coast News , WTLV 8:27 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

A major traffic alert for drivers hoping to cross over the Dames Point Bridge Thursday morning. 

Due to an overturned semi-truck all of the southbound lanes are currently shut down. Because of the crash, there's about a five-mile backup in the area, drivers need to take 95 instead. 

According to officials about 5-10 gallons of fuel was spilled on the roadway. There were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was transported. 

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops. 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories