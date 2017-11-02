Southbound lanes of Dames Point Bridge closed due to overturned semi, fuel spill

A major traffic alert for drivers hoping to cross over the Dames Point Bridge Thursday morning.

Due to an overturned semi-truck all of the southbound lanes are currently shut down. Because of the crash, there's about a five-mile backup in the area, drivers need to take 95 instead.

According to officials about 5-10 gallons of fuel was spilled on the roadway. There were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was transported.

DAMES: Semi overturned and fuel spilled on the roadway. SB LANES REMAIN BLOCKED! Use 95 #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/GfBHKlGmyU — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) November 2, 2017

