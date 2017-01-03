Airport Road improvement project set to start Jan. 10

Drivers headed to and from Jacksonville International Airport will face some construction along Airport Road beginning Tuesday and lasting through summertime, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The $3.38 million project will upgrade Airport Road from Interstate 95 to just west of International Airport Boulevard, and include removal and replacement of the top layer of asphalt, upgrading the shoulders and improving drainage, JEA utilities and sidewalks. New pedestrian signals and highway signs are also part of the project.

The work will be done from 8 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. weekdays and weekends on Airport Road, with lane closures that could affect traffic. One lane on the service roads may also be temporarily closed during construction, with flagmen telling motorists when it is safe to pass through single-lane work zones.

The project is scheduled to be done by late summer.