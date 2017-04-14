WTLV
Close

Accident with life-threatening injuries on St. Johns Bluff Rd.

Car crashes into pond, four people rescued

First Coast News , WTLV 6:20 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-  An accident with life threatening injuries is blocking St. Johns Bluff Road just south of the on ramp to I-295 at Bradley Road.

The two vehicle accident is blocking the northbound lanes between Alden Road and I-295.

A car went into a pond at the intersection with Bradley Road.

Four people including one child were taken to hospitals, Jacksonville Fire Rescue tells First Coast News. The child and an adult were in one car that ended up part way into a nearby pond.  They are both reported to be in critical condition.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories