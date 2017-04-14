A silver Jetta sits on the side of a retention pond after an accident on St. Johns Bluff. PHOTO: Josh Brannock, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- An accident with life threatening injuries is blocking St. Johns Bluff Road just south of the on ramp to I-295 at Bradley Road.

The two vehicle accident is blocking the northbound lanes between Alden Road and I-295.

A car went into a pond at the intersection with Bradley Road.

Four people including one child were taken to hospitals, Jacksonville Fire Rescue tells First Coast News. The child and an adult were in one car that ended up part way into a nearby pond. They are both reported to be in critical condition.

SUV and silver car in pond collided on St. John's Bluff Rd. child and woman are in critical care @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/GAdRsnYX5u — Janny Rodriguez (@JRodriguezFCN) April 14, 2017

