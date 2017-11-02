WTLV
Close

Accident at Main Street and Clark Road leaves baby dead and one person in critical

WTLV 10:46 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

A traffic accident at Main Street and Clark Road has proved fatal. A one-year-old has died in the two car crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol,  another person is in critical condition. Details are still scarce at this time but First Coast News has a crew on the way.

As more details become available, this story will be updated.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories