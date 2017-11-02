Accident at Main Street and Clark Road leaves baby dead and one person in critical

A traffic accident at Main Street and Clark Road has proved fatal. A one-year-old has died in the two car crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, another person is in critical condition. Details are still scarce at this time but First Coast News has a crew on the way.

As more details become available, this story will be updated.

#BREAKING: 1 year old dead in 2 car crash at Main St and Clark Rd in North Jax @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/fLWtvpIKQ9 — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) November 2, 2017

