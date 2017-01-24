71-year-old man killed in crash on State Road 207

siren (Photo: KGW)

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old man was killed in a crash on Sate Road 207 Monday night.

The FHP reports the man, who has not been identified until his next of kin is identified, was traveling southbound on State Road 207 south of Scoville Road in the right lane when he lost control of his Lexus.

Authorities say the Lexus veered right in the curve and overturned on the southbound lanes. The driver was ejected onto the roadway. The Lexus continued in a southwesterly direction over the guardrail, off the culvert and into a ditch filled with water.

