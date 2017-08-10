Multi-vehicle accident injures 5, including child in Oceanway area

Five people have been injured in multi-vehicle crash, including a child in Oceanawy area. Photo: FDOT.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five people have been injured, including a child, in a multi-vehicle crash that happened on in the Oceanway area Thursday.

The crash happened on the exit ramp of I-295 to Main Street around 5:30 p.m. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department has responded to the scene.

Crews said the child injured was transported under trauma alert to a local hospital. No word on the others injured.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV