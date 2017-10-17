25-year-old man killed following deadly crash on I-10

One person was killed following a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on I-10 eastbound near Macclenny.

The Florida Highway Patrol said traffic was slow in the area prior to the crash because of roadwork. Then, troopers say the Nissan Frontier being driven by James Addison went off the road overcorrected, spun and struck a semi-truck.

James Addison, 25, was killed at the scene and I-10 EB was shut down during the morning rush hour.

TRAFFIC MOVING: 1st vehicles allowed to pass on shoulder I-10 EB near MM 338. Wreck still blocking lanes #KatiesCommuters @fcn2go pic.twitter.com/d7lktowweV — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) October 17, 2017

