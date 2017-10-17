WTLV
25-year-old man killed following deadly crash on I-10

First Coast News , WTLV 12:21 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

One person was killed following a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on I-10 eastbound near Macclenny.

The Florida Highway Patrol said traffic was slow in the area prior to the crash because of roadwork. Then, troopers say the Nissan Frontier being driven by James Addison went off the road overcorrected, spun and struck a semi-truck.

James Addison, 25,  was killed at the scene and I-10 EB was shut down during the morning rush hour.

