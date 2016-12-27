siren (Photo: KGW)

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms a 24-year-old man from Orlando was killed in a fatal accident on I-75 early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the Orlando man was traveling south on the inside southbound lane of I-75. According to Troopers an Altima was traveling north on the inside northbound lane of SR-93 when the Orlando man failed to negotiate a right curvature in the roadway and traveled onto the center grassy median while rotating counter clockwise before traveling onto the inside northbound lane in the path of the Altima.

Troopers say the Altima was unable to react in time and collided with the man's vehicle.

According to troopers two people in the Altimas suffered serious injuries and were transported to Shands UF at Gainesville. Another person was also treated for minor injuries.