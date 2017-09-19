2 pedestrians struck by vehicle on SR-16 at I-95

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle on State Road 16 at I-95 on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

FHP posted on Twitter and announced that it was a "double fatal crash," but did not clarify.

SR 16@I-95: Double Fatal crash. Veh vs. 2 Pedestrians. SR 16 blocked. Vehicle is on scene. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/R7uZ025T4R — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) September 20, 2017

State Road 16 has also been blocked from the vehicle vs. pedestrians incident. The vehicle involved is still on the scene.

According to FHP's official site, all westbound lanes have been closed.

FHP told First Coast News they will release that information soon.

© 2017 WTLV-TV