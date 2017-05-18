2 dead in Bradford County wreck on County Road 18: Troopers

Two people are reportedly dead Thursday evening in Bradford County after a wreck on County Road 18, highway troopers say.

Fire rescue is on scene and assisting troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. and shut down a few lanes of C.R. 18 near SE 38th Avenue in Starke, Florida.

This is a developing story.

