18-year-old killed after driving off I-295 ramp into trees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida Highway Patrol incident report says an 18-year-old from Jacksonville died after driving off the shoulder of the I-295 northbound on-ramp at Interstate 10 eastbound.

Cory Holmes, 18, left the ramp and drove onto the grass shoulder and kept driving until he hit a tree and the car finally stopped.

Authorities are unsure at this time if alcohol was involved.

