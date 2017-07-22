WTLV
18-year-old killed after driving off I-295 ramp into trees

First Coast News , WTLV 6:43 AM. EDT July 23, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida Highway Patrol incident report says an 18-year-old from Jacksonville died after driving off the shoulder of the I-295 northbound on-ramp at Interstate 10 eastbound.

Cory Holmes, 18, left the ramp and drove onto the grass shoulder and kept driving until he hit a tree and the car finally stopped.

Authorities are unsure at this time if alcohol was involved. 

 

