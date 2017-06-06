14 crashes reported in one day along I-75 in Alachua County

Rain creating slippery roadways accounted for around 14 crashes along Interstate 75 in just a few hours in Alachua County alone. (Photo: Gainesville Fire Rescue)

Roadways have been wet in Alachua County throughout most of Tuesday and as a result, at least 14 crashes have been reported along Interstate 75 in the north central Florida county.

In one of the wrecks, Gainesville Fire Rescue had to respond to a large fuel spill on the interstate after an accident involving a FedEx truck and two other vehicles. Thankfully, no one was injured in that crash.

In another wreck, three people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

The crashes reportedly started around 11:20 a.m. and the last one was reported about 2 p.m. The roadways are going to be wet throughout the day as heavy rains continue pounding the First Coast. Roadways throughout northeast Florida are expected to be wet.

Some important tips when driving in the rain - do not speed, do not turn on your hazards (it is against the law), and keep both hands on the wheel at all times.

Practice defensive driving and keep your eyes on the road at all times and be aware of other drivers around you, especially on interstates when the speed limit is around 70.

In southern St. Johns County, a tornado is believed to have touched down along U.S. 1, throwing trees into houses and causing localized damage.

In southern St. Johns County, a tornado is believed to have touched down along U.S. 1, throwing trees into houses and causing localized damage.

