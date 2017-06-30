11 patients from NB I-95 crash near Duval-Nassau county line

Traffic is building on the northbound lanes of I-95 near Pecan Park Road. Eleven patients have been reported from a crash near the Duval-Nassau County line. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eleven patients have been reported from a crash that happened on the northbound lane of Interstate 95 near the Duval-Nassau County line, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD).

JFRD says its crews are on the scene, along with Nassau County Fire Rescue.

Crews didn't detail the extent of their injuries or confirm if they have been transported to the hospital.

Right now, traffic is building near Pecan Park Road, about three miles from the county line.

Traffic crawling along on 95 NB near Pecan Park Rd. Crash about 3 miles ahead at the county line pic.twitter.com/c0qSZCVQy3 — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) June 30, 2017

At this time, there is no other information released. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV