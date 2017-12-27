1 driver dead, two firefighters injured in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A driver is dead and two firefighters are injured following a fatal crash on Hodges Blvd early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the crash involved a JFRD engine truck and a sedan. Officials report firefighters were working a small brush fire when the sedan ran into the back of the truck. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The firefighters were transported to the local hospital for unknown injuries.

