1-acre fire has shut down Monument Road between St. Johns Bluff and Lee Roads. Photo: FDOT traffic cam. (Photo: Guz, Melissa)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woods fire has shut down all of Monument Road between St. Johns Bluff and Lee Roads, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is on the scene. Crews say the fire is about one-acre large.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is slow-moving.

