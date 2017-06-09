YouTube's Making a Major Change to Weed Out The Worst Content Creators
YouTube is cleaning house and making sure the people who are making money from ads, truly deserve the paycheck, it's gonna take over 10,000 views at least. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTLV 11:31 AM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeless camp in Downtown Jacksonville no longer accessible following fire under I-95
-
Distracted woman walking on sidewalk falls into cellar
-
Vystar issues warning about Zeus malware
-
Jacksonville dock builder jailed
-
On Your Side: Fed up with city hall service in Jacksonville Beach
-
3 Duval County teachers have been suspended without pay
-
Update on high cost of military formula
-
Security cameras capture the arrest of two men with stolen car and credit cards
-
VERIFY: Does swallowing water cause dry drowning?
-
JSO officer hailed as a hero after jumping into river
More Stories
-
Reports: Trump's lawyer to file leak complaint against ComeyJun. 9, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Weather pick of the week with full sun and full moon tonightJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Fruit Cove middle school spelling bee champ…Jun. 9, 2017, 9:41 a.m.