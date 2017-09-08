Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WTLV 8:34 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Irma 6am track update
-
LATEST TRACK: 11 p.m. Irma update
-
Hurricane Irma 5am track update
-
Hurricane Irma 4am track update
-
Waves crashing into Jacksonville Beach
-
Hurricane Irma track update
-
Hurricane hacks
-
Free sandbags in St. Johns County
-
Tracking Irma: Sept. 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.
-
11 p.m. Irma track
More Stories
-
LATEST TRACK: Hurricane Irma, now a Cat 4, shifts…Sep. 5, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Irma, get the latestSep. 6, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma Preparations on the First CoastSep. 5, 2017, 12:37 p.m.