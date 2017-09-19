We Now Have Even More Evidence of Water on Mars
River deposits that show us water existed on Mars 3.5 billion years ago are nothing new. But one region has some of the most densely packed river deposits ever discovered. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.
WTLV 2:25 PM. EDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Clark's Fish Camp closed after Irma
-
Maria's track in the Tropics - 9/19
-
No charges for cop who killed Vernell Bing Jr.
-
Franchise built to help with Hurricane Katrina closes San Marco shop after Hurricane Irma
-
Wells Fargo still closed downtown after severe flooding
-
Blake Bortles discusses Jaguars' loss to the Titans
-
Oceanway family recovering after flood
-
FEMA surveys damage in San Marco
-
Vilano Beach, South Ponte Vedra residents consider seawalls after Irma
More Stories
-
Naval hospital removes employees after disturbing…Sep 18, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Powerful earthquake jolts Mexico, sways buildings in capitalSep 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Dangerous Maria closes in on Puerto Rico and LeewardsSep 15, 2017, 2:58 p.m.