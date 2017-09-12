Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WTLV 2:46 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Irma damage in Riverside
-
Flooding at St. Vincent's hospital
-
Brunswick heavily damaged by Irma
-
Live shot of flooding in St. Augustine
-
A man describes the damages to his home
-
Riverside residents rescued with boats
-
Gas stations reopen on the First Coast
-
Storm damage in St. Johns County
-
Dunes prevented major flooding
-
After the storm forecast: Sept 12 4:45AM
More Stories
-
Gas stations open on the First Coast: #OpenNowFCNSep 12, 2017, 7:32 a.m.
-
#OpenNowFCN: After Irma, What's open and what's closedSep 11, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma: Bridge statuses on First CoastSep. 9, 2017, 4:34 p.m.