Suan Juan Mayor Critical of Trump Plans to Attend President's Hurricane Briefing
With President Trump set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday -- after it was struck by two hurricanes -- San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz plans to attend a briefing with the U.S. president. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WTLV 8:55 AM. EDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
Nightclub shooting surveillance video obtained
-
UF student among those injured from Las Vegas shooting
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Brother of Vegas shooter speaks out
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Man arrested on child molestation charges
-
Nor'easter brings rising water levels
-
Baker County man makes debut on 'The Voice'
More Stories
-
The never-ending nor'easter brings king tidesJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
You can legally own a machine gun in FloridaOct. 3, 2017, 5:23 a.m.
-
GeekWire: Amazon flies cargo plane into Puerto Rico,…Oct. 3, 2017, 5:09 a.m.